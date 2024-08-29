ETV Bharat / bharat

Credible Media Important for Qualitative Transformation of Democracy: Gadkari

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said every politician expects media support, but the media should support what is good for democracy.

File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said credible media is important for the qualitative transformation of democracy and socio-economic development of the country. Addressing an event here, Gadkari said every politician expects media support, but the media should support what is good for democracy and the country.

He noted that once upon a time, people were only dependent on print media and electronic media, now they are dependent on social media. "In media, what we need is credibility, goodwill...people are expecting information from the media by which they can make the qualitative transformation of our democracy," the minister said.

"Socio-economic transformation is the ultimate aim for all of us, for that reason role of the media is very important," he added. "Now everyone is interested in understanding information," he said. Gadkari said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and its dream is to make India 'Atmanirbhar' and 'USD 5 trillion economy'.

According to him, creating employment potential is a basic problem of the Indian economy. "We need to create good infrastructure to create jobs," Gadkari said.

