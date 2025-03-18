ETV Bharat / bharat

Need To Set Aside Geopolitical Differences For A Green, Sustainable Future: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh At Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday said India's efforts towards energy efficiency have helped to reduce the emission intensity. "Climate change is a long term problem. It is here to stay and we are facing the consequences. Climate action must happen simultaneously to address immediate concerns. We need to put aside geopolitical differences and come together for a green and sustainable future," Singh said at the Raisina Dialogue.

Delivering the keynote on "Towards a Green Future for Sustainable Development: India's Climate Initiatives for Environmental Cooperation", Vardhan said, "India is playing a key role in the global transition to a greener future. Moving forward, India is shaping its national adaptation plan as climate change knows no borders."

Highlighting steps towards electrification, he pointed out, "India is committed to equitable access, achieving near-total electrification through green technologies and innovation. India's leadership in tackling climate challenges through key initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, One Sun One World One Grid, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Big Cat Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Green Development Pact."

"India is developing its national adaptation plan which is a strategic region to integrate climate adaptation into all aspects of governance, planning and budgeting," he said.