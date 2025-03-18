New Delhi: Director of US national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said that India-US partnership, which has been strong for decades, will get strengthened further under President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gabbard was speaking at The Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on the theme, “People, Peace, Planet.” "The theme of this conference, People, Peace, Planet, highlights fundamental aspirations that unite us. It is the foundation upon which prosperity, security, and freedom rest," she said.

Raisina Dialogue 2025: Tulsi Gabbard Pledges Robust India-US Ties; Says Trump Peace Message Not Isolationism (PTI)

According to Gabbard, peace need not be impracticable, and war need not be inevitable. “By defining our goal more clearly and by making it seem more manageable and less remote, we can help all people to see it, to draw hope from it, and to move irresistibly toward it,” the visiting US national intelligence director said.

Referring to the Trump administration, Gabbard said, “Our politics is often oversimplified as one party versus another, mirroring trends seen elsewhere. However, President Trump has included people in his administration irrespective of their political differences but one where they share a common goal of “Making America GreatAgain”.

Gabbard said that these concerns come from misconceptions and poor understanding of Trump’s policies. “To call for peace doesn't mean isolationism. He wants his legacy to be a peacemaker and unifier. The attendance of several world leaders at his inauguration shows they understand his imperative,” she said.

Stating that ensuring order and stability is critical, Gabbard said, “Our ability to do so will ensure our ability to achieve collective goals. However, history has shown that merely calling for peace invites more attacks and smears as was seen in the case of President Trump’s calls for peace in the Russia-Ukraine War.”

Gabbard is on a two-and-a-half-day visit to India. In fact, this is her first multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific that will cover Japan, Thailand and France after assuming charge as director of national intelligence.

On Sunday, Gabbard met national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and intelligence chiefs from 20 other countries. Following a one-to-one meeting between Gabbard and Doval, it was discussed that both countries would not allow their territories to be used for anti-US and anti-India activities. The issue of Khalistani separatist groups was also discussed during the meeting.