Nearly Half Of Candidates Contesting J&K Assembly Polls Are Millionaires; 13 Percent Face Serious Criminal Cases: ADR Report

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Nearly half of the candidates contesting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are millionaires, with an average asset value of Rs 3.65 crore while 13 percent of them face serious criminal charges, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Jammu & Kashmir Election Watch. The report highlights that only three candidates have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Richest And Poorest Candidates

Leading the pack is Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, who is contesting from Channapora, Srinagar, with a staggering asset worth Rs 165 crore. Following him is Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra, representing Central Shalteng, Srinagar, with assets totaling Rs 148 crore. BJP candidate Devender Singh Rana, contesting from Nagrota in Jammu and the brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, ranks third, declaring assets of Rs 126 crore, the highest from the Jammu region.

In stark contrast, BJP's local president Ravinder Raina, running in Nowshera, Rajouri, is among the poorest candidates, with just Rs 1,000 in declared assets. He ranks as the second-poorest candidate overall, behind Mohd Akram from Surankote, Poonch, who has reported zero assets.

The ADR and Jammu & Kashmir Election Watch's report, released on Monday, analyzed self-sworn affidavits from 872 out of 873 candidates participating in the Jammu & Kashmir 2024 Assembly Elections for Phases I to III. Among these candidates, 137 belong to national parties, 205 to state parties, 185 are from registered unrecognized parties, and at least 346 are running as independents.

One Independent candidate namely Sarjan Ahmad Wagay contesting from Beerwah constituency has not been analysed due to the unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the ECI website at the time of making this report.



Candidates With Criminal Cases

The report raises concerns over criminal backgrounds, noting that 152 candidates (17%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, a significant increase from 6% in the 2014 elections. Furthermore, 114 candidates (13%) reported serious criminal cases, up from 4% in the previous elections. Alarmingly, among these candidates, 12 have declared charges related to attempted murder (IPC Section 307), and 15 have reported crimes against women, including three facing charges of rape (IPC Section-376).

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases:

Among the major parties,8(21%) out of 39 candidates analysed from INC, 12(15%) out of 80 candidates analysed from JKPDP, 7 (13%) out of 56 candidates analysed from JKNC, 1 (4%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BSP, 3 (13%) out of 23 candidates analysed from Democratic Progressive Azad Party and 6 (10%) out of 62 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases

Among the major parties,5(13%) out of 39 candidates analysed from INC, 9(11%) out of 80 candidates analysed from JKPDP, 6(11%) out of 56 candidates analysed from JKNC, 1 (4%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BSP, 3 (13%) out of 23 candidates analysed from Democratic Progressive Azad Party and 5 (8%) out of 62 candidates analysed from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The situation in the constituencies reveals that 24 (27%) of the 90 constituencies are classified as Red Alert areas, where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. On the educational front, the report shows that 407 candidates (47%) have educational qualifications between 5th and 12th standard, while 436 (50%) are graduates or hold higher degrees. Additionally, there are 15 diploma holders, one candidate who is literate, and 13 who are illiterate.

Age distribution among candidates shows that 287 (33%) are aged between 25 to 40 years, 411 (47%) fall in the 41 to 60 age bracket, and 174 (20%) are between 61 to 80 years old. Despite women making up a significant share of the voters’ list, only 5% of the candidates are female. Political parties have struggled to field female candidates, with only five out of every 100 candidates being women, half of whom are contesting as independents.

The first phase of polling has concluded successfully, with the second phase scheduled for September 25 and the third and final phase on October 1. The counting of votes is set for October 8, making the upcoming weeks crucial for candidates and voters alike as they navigate this high-stakes election landscape.