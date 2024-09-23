ETV Bharat / bharat

Key Battles And Border Stakes: All About J&K Assembly’s Phase 2 on Sept 25

Srinagar: In the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled for September 25, more than 25.78 lakh voters will cast their votes to elect the candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts. In all, 239 candidates are locking horns.

This phase, covering 26 Assembly constituencies across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, will decide the fate of notable candidates, including Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Altaf Bukhari and Khursheed Alam, among others.

Key Constituencies and Voters

In the Kashmir Division, polling will be held in 15 constituencies across Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam districts. Notable among these are Hazratbal, Ganderbal, Khanyar, Eidgah and Budgam.

In the Jammu Division, 11 constituencies, including Gulabgarh (ST), Rajouri (ST) and Mendhar (ST), are spread across the Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch districts. The inclusion of seats along the Line of Control (LoC), such as Kalakote-Sunderbani, Thannamandi (ST), and Surankote (ST), adds a strategic dimension to this phase.

A total of 25,78,099 voters comprising 13.12 lakh male voters, 12.65 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters are eligible to vote. Youth participation is significant, with 1,20,612 first-time voters aged 18 to 19, as well as 19,201 persons with disabilities (PwDs) and 20,880 voters above the age of 85.

Competitive seats: Seats and Important Candidates

The phase will see several key candidates from major political parties, including the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independents.

In Kangan (ST), the contest is between NC's Mian Mehar Ali and PDP's Syed Jamat Ali Shah. Ganderbal sees a high-stakes contest between NC's Omar Abdullah and independent candidate Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, also known as Barkati. In Hazratbal, NC's Salman Sagar faces PDP's Asiea Naqash.

Khanyar is shaping up to be a fierce competition with NC's Ali Mohammad Sagar taking on PDP's Tafazul Mushtaq. In Habba Kadal, NC's Shamim Firdous will battle PDP's Arif Irshad Laigroo. Lal Chowk features a multi-cornered contest between NC's Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed, JKAP's Mohammad Ashraf Mir and BJP's Aijaz Hussain Rather.

Chanapora will witness a face-off between JKAP's Altaf Bukhari and NC's Mushtaq Guroo, while Zadibal has NC's Tanvir Sadiq contesting against JKPC's Abid Hussain Ansari. Eidgah is another key constituency with NC's Mubarak Gul contesting against PDP's Khurshid Alam and independent Faheem Reshi.

In Central Shalteng, INC's Tariq Hameed Karra faces Independent Muhammad Irfan Shah. Budgam will see NC's Omar Abdullah in the fray once again, facing PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. Beerwah presents an interesting contest between NC's Farooq Ahmad Ganaie and independent candidate Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati.