NCPCR Asks FSSAI to Review Sugar Levels in Baby Food Products

New Delhi: The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has raised concerns regarding the sugar content in infant food products, asking the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to review it.

In a notice issued under section 13 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, addressed to G Kamala Vardhan Rao, CEO of FSSAI, the NCPCR emphasised the need for a thorough review of sugar levels in baby food products manufactured by Nestl and other companies.

According to findings by Swiss NGO, Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), Nestl sold baby products with higher sugar content in less developed South Asian countries, including India, and African and Latin American nations as compared to its markets in Europe.

Nestle India on Thursday said it has reduced added sugar in baby food products in India by over 30 per cent depending on variants over the past five years, amid reports that the global FMCG major sold products with more sugar content in less developed countries.

As a statutory body tasked with safeguarding child rights and overseeing related matters across the nation, the NCPCR has outlined specific actions for the FSSAI to undertake.

This includes verifying whether the mentioned baby food products are certified by FSSAI and adhering to established protocols. Additionally, the NCPCR has requested the FSSAI to provide the Commission with the Standard Guidelines for Infant Food Products to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Furthermore, the NCPCR sought transparency regarding the registration of baby food manufacturing companies with FSSAI. It has asked FSSAI to share a comprehensive list of these companies along with details of their products.