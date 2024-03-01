10 Key Findings of ADR Report on Rajya Sabha MPs

Hyderabad: Of the 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, 33 per cent have declared criminal cases and 14 per cent are billionaires, reveals a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW). The report also states that 40 MPs have serious criminal cases against them and the average assets of the sitting parliamentarians is Rs 87.12 crore.

The report has been prepared based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates before the elections and by-polls. It includes 225 of the 233 Rajya Sabha MPs with one seat from Maharashtra being vacant and four from Jammu and Kashmir being undefined. The affidavits of three MPs were not available for analysis.

Several interesting factors have been revealed in the recently published report.