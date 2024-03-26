Modi Govt Has Taken Many Women-Centric Decisions, Says Finance Minister

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consciously taken several women-centric policy decisions for their emancipation and empowerment. Reeling out some of the decisions, she said, permanent commissioning of women officers, entry of girls in Sainik School, raising maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, and Poshan Abhiyan benefitting 10 crore women are some of them.

To promote entrepreneurship among women, she said, the government is providing credit facilities under the PM Mudra Scheme without collateral and at a concessional rate. So far, she said, 70 per cent of loans sanctioned belong to women category and 30 crore beneficiaries are enrolled.

Besides, she said, 80 per cent of the funds under Stand Up India have gone to women and there is 10 per cent reservation under Fund of Fund being run by SIDBI for women-led startups. She expressed happiness that 20 startups out of 111 unicorns are led by women. Talking about public procurement policy, she said, the government has ensured that 3 per cent of their total purchases are from women-led businesses.

Speaking at an event organised by food delivery app Swiggy, she said the first bill passed in the new Parliament building was on women's reservation, which ensures one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies for women candidates. She condemned Congress without taking names for making derogatory remarks against one of her party's women candidates.

She was referring to the political controversy triggered by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's purported objectionable remarks about actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.