Misa Bharti Says Her Statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Was Distorted

Patna (Bihar): RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter and party's candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat Misa Bharti on Friday said that her remark on jailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi was distorted by the media.

Misa Bharti said the media should show her complete statement. "We had said that if there is an investigation on electoral bonds, then action will definitely be taken in this regard," Misa Bharti told reporters here.

She further said the media cannot set the agenda. "The agenda should be set by the political parties (in power) and the opposition and the way the media is setting the agenda is absolutely wrong," she added.

"The Prime Minister and the BJP are continuously getting ED and CBI to act against the opposition. There are no issues (for the BJP), the PM has no issue (to speak about). Are you (even) talking about inflation and unemployment? My statement has been misinterrupted. The media is setting the agenda of the BJP, this will not work in front of the public," added Misa.

Misa Bharti avoided comments on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's road show saying he was their "guardian". "If anyone has worked on employment, it is (former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) Tejashwi Yadav and it has shown success," the RJD leader added. The BJP had lashed out at Misa Bharti over her statement.