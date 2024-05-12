Meet the Man, Who Turned WhatsApp Group, into Rs 6,400 Crore Company

Hyderabad: The business that started with a WhatsApp group has grown to a Rs 6,400 crore company. Launched in Bengaluru in 2015, the company's services soon spread to all the major cities of the country. Kabir Biswas is the person behind this success. He is the founder of the famous delivery services company Dunzo.

It is said that an idea changes a life. Yes! An idea changed the life of Kabir Biswas. He is none other than the founder of the famous delivery services company 'Dunzo'. Kabir's mindset to solve people's day-to-day problems in today's busy world is what drove Kabir to set up this company. Kabir Biswas launched his delivery services business in January 2015 in Bengaluru. Initially, Kabir Biswas used to track the activity of the staff involved in the delivery services with a regular WhatsApp group. Through it, information was conveyed to them. The rise of 'Dunzo', which started like that, has grown step by step and has reached the level of a Rs.6,400 crore company.

Fun at risk!

Kabir Biswas was born in 1984. He lost his father when he was 19 years old. However, Kabir acquired the property from his father. With this, he was able to start new businesses and take the risk of experimenting.

Kabir also received encouragement from his mother. Hence, Kabir could fearlessly pursue a series of business experiments with ideas that piqued his interest. Kabir started his professional career after completing his MBA in 2007 and joined Bharti Airtel. Initially, he worked in Grameen new product development department of the company. In just two years, Kabir managed to attain important positions. Later, he worked at Videocon Telecommunications Limited. He joined Y2CF Digital Media Private Limited and ventured into the digital media space. It was there that he founded a company called Hoppr. This Hoppr company was later acquired by Hike Company in 2014.

Investments from Google and Reliance Retail

It was in the wake of these varied experiences that Kabir started Dunzo in January 2015. Initially, a small WhatsApp group was used for company activity. An attempt has been made to position Dunzo in the market as a reliable and efficient delivery service provider.

Initially, Dunzo's delivery services were limited to Bengaluru. But, later they gradually spread to Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad cities. Dunzo became the first Indian tech company to receive funding from Google in 2017. By January 2022, the company has raised around Rs 5,800 crore. In January 2022, Dunzo received funding of Rs 2,000 crore from Reliance Retail.

Financial challenges for the last two years

Dunzo Company faced many challenges for the past two years. Dunzo has incurred a loss of Rs 1,800 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. This is 288 per cent more than the previous year. The financial stress engulfed the company with the sudden departure of several key executives, including several co-founders and the head of finance, from Dunzo. However, Kabir Biswas is doing his best to take the company forward with his self-confidence.