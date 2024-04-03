Man Inflicts Injuries on Self inside Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru (Karnataka): An anonymous person injured himself with a razor while the judges were hearing a case in Hall No. 1 of the Karnataka High Court here on Wednesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice HB Prabhakar Shastri was hearing a case. Sources said this time the person inflicted injuries upon himself.

"Noting this, the bench directed the Karnataka police to take the man to a doctor immediately. The police took the man to the hospital. At the same time, the Chief Justice directed the lawyers in the place, not to touch the razor. Spot verification of the place has to be conducted. The CJ called the High Court Registrar General to come," sources added.

It is yet to be known how the man managed to sneak into the court hall even though there was adequate security. Where have the Karnataka police assigned for High Court security gone? Justice HB Prabhakar Shastri questioned.

"Why did you get the file given by him? You put it down after getting it. Therefore, your fingerprint should also be sent to the forensic laboratory. The court officer should not accept any document without the permission of the court. If the lawyer had given the file, we could have seen it. But, it was given by a person," the Judges expressed displeasure.

Sources added that the injured man has been identified as 51-year-old Srinivas, who hails from Mysuru. At present, he has been admitted to Bowring Hospital.