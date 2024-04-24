Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Faints During Election Rally in Yavatmal

Yavatmal (Maharashtra): Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted due to scorching heat while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday.

The Union Minister and senior BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. The security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage as soon as he fainted. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and came back on the stage to complete his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

Earlier on December 7, 2018, Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra because of "suffocation" from convocation robes, in his own words. He was at the convocation of an agricultural university in Ahmednagar district, on his feet for the national anthem, when he fainted on stage.

