'Even after Ten Years, They Have to Come Asking for Votes', Sanjay Raut Slams PM Modi and Yogi

Mumbai : Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who are on a visit to Maharashtra on Monday for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Commenting on PM Modi and Yogi's campaign in Chandrapur, Sanjay Raut said that even after ten years, they have to come to ask for votes. "This is a tragedy for BJP. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is not good. Yogi Adityanath should actually pay attention there. Still they are coming here. This itself is a violation of the code of conduct," he said.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Mumbai, MP Sanjay Raut sought to clarify on the alleged issues in allotment of seats, saying that the constituency in which there was a rift has now been resolved. "So tomorrow, on an auspicious day, we will hold a joint press conference at Shivalay at 11 o'clock. It will be attended by leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole," he said.

Raut asserted that there is nothing wrong with them and on the contrary, nothing has been decided with them yet and that they will inform tomorrow about how they will proceed. On Congress claiming the seat in Sangli, Raut said, "Because of the activists, the leaders have to bend a little. That's why we saw these arguments in some places. But, no one is taking an extreme position. We will all talk in detail tomorrow. There are no differences. Nana Patole, Vadettiwar are presenting the position of the Congress party. They are also presenting the issue of Mahavikas Aghadi."

The day of voting for the first phase is fast approaching but the rift of allotment of seats in the Mahavikas Aghadi has not been resolved yet. The Thackeray group and the Congress are now witnessing extreme differences over the candidate from the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Vishwajit Kadam, the Congress MLA from Sangli, is constantly visiting Delhi and is holding talks with senior Congress leaders in the state as well.

The Thackeray group has announced the candidacy of Chandrahar Patil for the Sangli seat, and Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut has been calling on all the constituent parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi to come together and campaign for their party candidate. On this, MP Sanjay Raut has informed that the joint press conference of Mahavikas Aghadi on Tuesday on the occasion of Gudhipadwa will put an end to these rumours.