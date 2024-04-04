Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Address Rally in Assam's Nalbari on April 17

Guwahati (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a big rally in Assam on April 17. BJP sources said PM Modi will visit Assam on April 17 amid the festive fervour of Rongali or the Bohag Bihu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive election rally at Bidanchal ground at Borkura in Nalbari under Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

"All necessary measures have been taken to make the massive election meeting a success. More than two lakh people are expected to attend the rally. Meanwhile, local MLA and Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has taken stock of all the necessary arrangements in view of the PM's arrival," BJP sources added.

It is to be noted that for the first time after the election notification was issued, the Prime Minister will address an election rally in Assam. Meanwhile, party leaders and workers are preparing in full swing for this visit of the Prime Minister. For the Lok Sabha election BJP has left the Barpeta constituency to its ally Asom Gana Parishad and the AGP has fielded MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for the alliance candidate in Nalbari.

This constituency was held by the Congress for a long time. The CPI(M) managed to win the seat held by the Congress 11 times twice and the AIUDF has done it once. Six minority leaders and three Hindu leaders have been elected as MPs from the constituency.

Earlier, the assembly constituencies under the parliamentary constituency were Bongaigaon, North Abhayapuri, Dakshin Abhayapuri, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Chenga, Sarukhshetri, Patasarkusi and Dharmapur.

Three minority-dominated assembly constituencies were carved out of Barpeta after the delimitation of the constituencies. They are the Jania, Chenga and Baghbor constituencies. The new entries are Nalabari, Tihu and Hajo-Suwalkuchi.

The total number of voters in the constituency is 19,49,873. Of these, 9,88,570 are men and 9,61,303. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gohpur on April 8. It is also understood that Amit Shah will campaign for BJP candidate from Sonitpur Lok Sabha Seat Ranjit Dutta.