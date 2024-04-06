KS Eshwarappa Files Caveat in Court over Use of PM Modi Photo in Election Campaign

Shimoga/Bengaluru (Karnataka): BJP rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa on Saturday filed a caveat in the Shimoga district court over the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo in the election campaign, sources said.

BJP objected to Eshwarappa using PM Narendra Modi's photo in his election campaign. In a press conference sitting MP B Y Raghavendra said, "I am the official candidate of BJP for Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. Only BJP has the right to use Modiji's photo," he said.

KS Eshwarappa responded to this saying, "I am also a fan of Modiji. If my heart is resolved, there is Shri Ram on one side and Modi on the other side."

After this Eshwarappa has filed a caveat in the district court regarding the use of Modi's photo. Eshwarappa filed an application asking why he should not use the Modi photo.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition R Ashok said Eshwarappa has no authority to use PM Modi's photo. Addressing a press conference here R Ashok said, "Only BJP is authorised to use Modi's photo politically and during Lok Sabha elections. Eshwarappa is using Modi's photo unofficially. Legal action will be taken by our legal cell. Action will be taken after Eshwarappa submits his nomination."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA ST Somasekhar, who is working against the party, has also been served with a notice. A complaint has also been made to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Somashekhar still has the opportunity to work for the BJP, Ashok added.