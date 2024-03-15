Kavitha Arrest: KTR angrily confronts ED officials; BRS to move SC

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that "the illegal arrest of BRS MLC Kavitha" will be dealt with legally and the party workers should remain peaceful.

Earlier, KTR, son of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao got into an argument with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials over his sister Kavitha's arrest.

KTR questioned the ED officials as to how they could arrest Kavitha without a transit warrant. He said how can the ED renege on the word given in the Supreme Court. He said that the ED will have to face difficulties in the court.

KTR said that the ED officials had come on Friday.

KTR also expressed anger at the officials, who did not initially allow him to enter Kavitha's house. Along with KTR, former Telangana Minister and senior BRS leader Harish Rao also got into an argument with the ED officials.

For a brief time, there was a heated argument between the ED officials and KTR.

Meanwhile, former minister Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha's arrest was to scare BRS in the Lok Sabha elections. He further alleged that BJP and Congress colluded and booked a flight ticket for Kavita and then the ED officials came to search her residence. He said the arrest while the trial is pending in the Supreme Court is "improper."

BRS Legal Cell General Secretary Soma Bharat said the ED officials have not told why Kavitha was being arrested.

Former Telangana minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested MLC Kavitha as part of a political conspiracy. He also maintained that the party would go to the Supreme Court.

"Kavita's arrest is undemocratic, illegal and unethical," Harish Rao said at a press conference and condemned the arrest. He alleged that ED officials took the action with political malice to throw mud at BRS and to harm the party.

"As the (Lok Sabha) election notification will be released tomorrow, the hasty arrest is an attempt to defame BRS and KCR," Harish Rao added. Harish Rao has announced that statewide protests will be organised tomorrow in Telangana against the evil actions of the Centre. He also lashed out at BJP leaders including Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.