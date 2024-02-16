Justice Nilay Anjaria Next Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

New Delhi: The Law Ministry on Friday said Justice Nilay V Anjaria has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. At present a judge of the Gujarat High Court, his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month. He would assume charge after incumbent Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar demits office on February 24 on attaining the age of 62 years.

In a resolution dated February 7, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, proposed to appoint Justice N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement.

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Gujarat on 21 November 2011 and has been functioning there since then. "Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he practised in the High Court of Gujarat in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters and specialised in civil and constitutional cases. He is a competent judge with a sound knowledge of law and possesses impeccable integrity. In his conduct as a judge, he has maintained the standard required of a person holding high judicial office," said the Collegium.

"While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that among the Chief Justices of the High Courts, one judge namely Mr Justice Ashish J Desai whose parent High Court is the High Court of Gujarat is presently functioning as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala. Mr Justice Ashish J Desai is due to demit office on 4 July 2024," it added.