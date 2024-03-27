Jammu and Kashmir: Whiff of militant hand in Blast Near Gurudwara, Hospital in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A massive explosion took place near a Gurudwara late Tuesday night in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, this blast could be an attack by militants. However, there is no information about anyone being injured in this blast.

Sources said that the explosion occurred around 11PM. The blast took place near a hospital in Poonch district where there is also Gurudwara. Due to the explosion, fear spread among the local people.

According to sources as soon as the explosion took place, police and army personnel surrounded the area. "Experts have been dispatched to probe the blast," they added.

However, preliminary investigation suggests that militants attacked by throwing a Chinese grenade which caused the blast.

At present, security personnel have gathered at the incident site and all angles are being probed. "The area is being searched from all sides," sources added.

It is understood that the sound of the explosion was so loud that the local people got extremely scared and they ran outside their houses.

After the blast, security forces have sealed the incident site. Security forces have also started a search operation to find those who carried out the blast. However, till late night no one had been arrested in connection with the blast, sources added.