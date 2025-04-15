ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Moves SC Against Waqf Amendment Act, Citing Violation Of Fundamental Rights

Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind address the media after filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing violation of fundamental rights. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petition--Mohammad Salim and Others vs Union of India --has been filed by Jamaat Vice-President Professor Salim Engineer, Maulana Shafi Madni, Inam ur Rehman and other senior officials. It raises serious concerns about the new law, stating that the amendments infringe upon fundamental rights and dismantle the religious, charitable, and community-oriented nature of waqfs in India.

The petition invokes Articles 14, 15, 16, 25, and 26 of the Constitution and seeks to declare the amendments unconstitutional, citing violations of Article 300A.

Key Concerns Highlighted

Violation of Fundamental Rights

The Act imposes arbitrary conditions such as requiring donors to prove Islamic practice for five years — a clause not rooted in Islamic law. This may exclude women, converts, and genuine donors from creating waqfs, violating Articles 25 and 15.

Erosion of Waqf Board Autonomy

The amendment dissolves elected Waqf Boards and replaces them with government appointees, including non-Muslims and those unfamiliar with Islamic jurisprudence, violating the community’s right to manage religious institutions under Article 26. It also removes the requirement for a Muslim CEO.

Improper Acquisition of Waqf Properties