ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Moves SC Against Waqf Amendment Act, Citing Violation Of Fundamental Rights

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind petitioned the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing violations of fundamental rights and erosion of Waqf’s religious character.

Etv Bharat
Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind address the media after filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing violation of fundamental rights. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 12:02 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petition--Mohammad Salim and Others vs Union of India --has been filed by Jamaat Vice-President Professor Salim Engineer, Maulana Shafi Madni, Inam ur Rehman and other senior officials. It raises serious concerns about the new law, stating that the amendments infringe upon fundamental rights and dismantle the religious, charitable, and community-oriented nature of waqfs in India.

The petition invokes Articles 14, 15, 16, 25, and 26 of the Constitution and seeks to declare the amendments unconstitutional, citing violations of Article 300A.

Key Concerns Highlighted

Violation of Fundamental Rights

The Act imposes arbitrary conditions such as requiring donors to prove Islamic practice for five years — a clause not rooted in Islamic law. This may exclude women, converts, and genuine donors from creating waqfs, violating Articles 25 and 15.

Erosion of Waqf Board Autonomy

The amendment dissolves elected Waqf Boards and replaces them with government appointees, including non-Muslims and those unfamiliar with Islamic jurisprudence, violating the community’s right to manage religious institutions under Article 26. It also removes the requirement for a Muslim CEO.

Improper Acquisition of Waqf Properties

Section 3D declares waqf properties under ASI monuments as void, overriding protections under the Ancient Monuments Act, of 1958. It allows encroachers to claim adverse possession retrospectively, undermining Muslim religious heritage.

Lack of Community Consultation

The amendments, including Sections 3D and 3E, were passed hastily without due debate. Community objections raised before the Joint Parliamentary Committee were ignored, violating participatory democratic principles.

Additional Legal Grounds

The petition highlights how the Act nullifies judicially accepted concepts like waqf by the user--recognised in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict--and wrongfully prioritises government records over historical community usage, citing judgments in Lal Shah Baba Dargah, Sheikh Yusuf Chawla, and Ramjas Foundation cases.

Jamaat’s Stand

Calling Waqf an inseparable part of the Islamic faith and Indian heritage, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind warns that undermining its community character is unconstitutional and morally unjust. The organisation appeals to civil society, legal experts, and citizens to support the constitutional challenge and defend pluralism and justice.

Read more: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Voices Concern Over Waqf Amendment Act, Cites Threat To Minority Rights

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petition--Mohammad Salim and Others vs Union of India --has been filed by Jamaat Vice-President Professor Salim Engineer, Maulana Shafi Madni, Inam ur Rehman and other senior officials. It raises serious concerns about the new law, stating that the amendments infringe upon fundamental rights and dismantle the religious, charitable, and community-oriented nature of waqfs in India.

The petition invokes Articles 14, 15, 16, 25, and 26 of the Constitution and seeks to declare the amendments unconstitutional, citing violations of Article 300A.

Key Concerns Highlighted

Violation of Fundamental Rights

The Act imposes arbitrary conditions such as requiring donors to prove Islamic practice for five years — a clause not rooted in Islamic law. This may exclude women, converts, and genuine donors from creating waqfs, violating Articles 25 and 15.

Erosion of Waqf Board Autonomy

The amendment dissolves elected Waqf Boards and replaces them with government appointees, including non-Muslims and those unfamiliar with Islamic jurisprudence, violating the community’s right to manage religious institutions under Article 26. It also removes the requirement for a Muslim CEO.

Improper Acquisition of Waqf Properties

Section 3D declares waqf properties under ASI monuments as void, overriding protections under the Ancient Monuments Act, of 1958. It allows encroachers to claim adverse possession retrospectively, undermining Muslim religious heritage.

Lack of Community Consultation

The amendments, including Sections 3D and 3E, were passed hastily without due debate. Community objections raised before the Joint Parliamentary Committee were ignored, violating participatory democratic principles.

Additional Legal Grounds

The petition highlights how the Act nullifies judicially accepted concepts like waqf by the user--recognised in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict--and wrongfully prioritises government records over historical community usage, citing judgments in Lal Shah Baba Dargah, Sheikh Yusuf Chawla, and Ramjas Foundation cases.

Jamaat’s Stand

Calling Waqf an inseparable part of the Islamic faith and Indian heritage, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind warns that undermining its community character is unconstitutional and morally unjust. The organisation appeals to civil society, legal experts, and citizens to support the constitutional challenge and defend pluralism and justice.

Read more: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Voices Concern Over Waqf Amendment Act, Cites Threat To Minority Rights

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAQF AMENDMENT ACTJAMAAT E ISLAMI HIND MOVES SCVIOLATION OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTSJAMAAT EISLAMI HIND FILES PLEA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.