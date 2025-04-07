ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Voices Concern Over Waqf Amendment Act, Cites Threat To Minority Rights

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Monday criticised the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a "black chapter" in the history of minority rights in the country. Addressing a press conference, the organisation stated that the Act is a direct attack on religious freedom and the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to JIH, the amendment grants the government excessive powers to interfere in the management of Waqf properties, while no such oversight exists for institutions of other religions. The organisation argued that this imbalance undermines the principles of equality and religious autonomy.

JIH asserted that the bill violates Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution and paves the way for undue interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community. It rejected the arguments made in the Lok Sabha, calling them misleading, particularly the comparison of Waqf Boards to Charity Commissioners. JIH pointed out that Hindu and Sikh religious institutions are governed by state-specific laws and are managed by members of their respective communities.

The organisation also criticised changes to provisions like ‘Waqf by User’ and the tightening of rules for creating new Waqfs, claiming these are deliberate moves to weaken Muslim institutions. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 votes in favour and 232 against, and in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, indicating its divisive nature.