Jaishankar to Visit Singapore from March 23-25; To Meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

By PTI

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

On his three-day visit to Singapore, EAM S Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,and other senior officials to discuss views on regional and global developments.

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a three-day visit to Singapore from Saturday, during which he will meet the top leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to an official statement.

Jaishankar's visit underscores the close friendship between Singapore and India and will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as to continue discussions on the good progress in bilateral cooperation, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit to Singapore," the statement said.

He will also meet his counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

Jaishankar will deliver the NUS Institute of South Asian Studies' (ISAS) lecture on Why Bharat Matters on Saturday during which he will examine India's quest to ascend the global hierarchy and the challenges ahead, the statement said. Dr Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India here.

