J&K: Soldier's Brother Killed in Suspected Militant Attack at Rajouri's Thanamandi

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the house of a soldier in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Rajouri district, killing the soldier's brother. Following this, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation to nab the suspected militants.

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) : A civilian, who is brother of a Territorial Army personnel, was killed after unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, fired at their residence located in Sharda Shrief area of Thanamandi in Rajouri district on Monday night.

Official sources said that militants opened fire at the residence of TA personnel in Kunda village near Sharda Sharief, resulting in critical injuries to his brother identified as Mohammad Razak son of Mohammad Akbar. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said. Razaq, 40, was working in Social Welfare Department, they said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Police and army have launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the attackers. When this report was filed, searches in the area were going on and no arrests culminated.

