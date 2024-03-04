ISRO Chief S Somanath Was Diagnosed with Cancer on Aditya-L1 Launch Day; Cured now

Hyderabad: ISRO chief S Somanath, the man who has brought glory for India in space research and technology, was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch.

He was first suspected to have cancer during the Chandrayaan-3 mission in mid-2023. Following the Aditya-L1 launch, he underwent a scan that confirmed stomach growth, leading to surgery and chemotherapy.

Reflecting on this revelation in a recent interview with Tarmak Media House, Somanath recounted the moment he came to know about it during the launch day, leading to further tests in Chennai and eventual confirmation from doctors. Within days, he underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy in the months post-launch.

“I conducted a scan in the morning of the day Aditya-L1 was launched. That was when I realised that I had a growth in my stomach. I gained a clue about it as soon as the launch occurred. After the launch, I went to Chennai and underwent a scan. I was able to confirm that there was a problem. Then I underwent the rest of the tests," the ISRO chief said.

It was a moment of shock to both family and close relatives upon hearing the news, Somanath said. He said he found solace in sharing his journey with them. "I was able to alleviate my fears," he said.

Viewing cancer and its treatment as a solvable challenge, he emphasised the importance of dispelling notions of its incurability. Fortunately, Somanath declared himself cured of the disease. He has been instructed for annual check-ups and scans by his doctors. “But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution. There is a message that it is not incurable,” Somanath said.