Indian Air Force's Exercise 'Vayu Shakti 2024' to Be Held on February 17 in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct its biggest exercise - Vayu Shakti 2024, at the Chandhan Field Firing Range here on February 17, officials said on Friday.

Before this, a full dress rehearsal of this maneuver was conducted. It is understood that during this exercise, the Air Force personnel will demonstrate their fighting skills.

A total of 121 aircraft including 77 fighter jets, 41 helicopters, 5 cargo aircraft are taking part in this biggest exercise of the Indian Air Force which is held every three years. The aircrafts, which will take part in the Exercise, include Sukhoi 30 MKI, Tejas, Prachand, Rafale and Dhruv helicopters, defence sources said.

During the full dress rehearsal, a large number of fighter planes took off from nearby airbases including Jaisalmer and targeted the enemy's imaginary targets in the Chandhan Field Firing Range. Over 15,000 Indian Air Force personnel from pilots to ground staff, will take part in this exercise.

Rafale will also be included in this exercise of the India Air Force. Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will be seen doing combat air patrolling. The fighter planes of the Indian Air Force will target the enemy posts and drop bombs, sources added.

In 2016, the then President Pranab Mukherjee had participated in this exercise along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may once again attend the Vayu Shakti exercise.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Defense Minister Rajanath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma are also expected to witness this exercise of the Indian Air Force. The exercise was scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed due to Russia-Ukraine war.