Loading...

India Successfully Tests High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target Abhyas

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

India Successfully Tests High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target Abhyas

Four indigenous developed high-speed expendable aerial target, Abhyas, were successfully carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation, said Defence Ministry said on Monday.

New Delhi: India successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target, Abhyas, from the integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Abhyas has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a target for the testing of missile systems.

"Four flight trials of high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) -- Abhyas were successfully carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha during January 30 to February 2," the ministry said. It said the trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a "revised robust configuration".

"The objectives like safe release of booster, launcher clearance and attaining the required end of launch velocity were achieved," it said. "During the flight trials, various parameters like required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude and range were successfully validated," the ministry said in a statement.

Designed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Abhyas offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapons systems. "It is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot indigenously made by the ADE. It has a radar cross section, visual and infrared augmentation system required for weapon practice," the ministry said.

"It has a laptop-based ground control system with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replay after the flight and post-flight analysis can be carried out," it said. Abhyas requires minimum logistics and is cost effective compared to imported equivalents. The ministry said the systems tested recently were realised through production agencies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Defence.

"With identified production agencies, Abhyas is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries," it added.

TAGGED:

Aerial target AbhyasDRDOHigh speed Aerial Target

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.