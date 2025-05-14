ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Semiconductor Leap: Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates First 3nm Design Centres In Noida And Bengaluru

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched two state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India Private Limited in Noida and Bengaluru ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: In a milestone for India's growing semiconductor ecosystem, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched two state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India Private Limited in Noida and Bengaluru. These centres are India's first attempt at the tough 3-nanometer (nm) chip design, signifying India's place in the global value chain of next-gen semiconductor development.

"Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We’ve done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier,” said Vaishnaw, stressing that the launch of these centres is a step up from India's prior work, which involved larger geometries.

A Holistic Semiconductor Vision

While addressing the gathering, the Minister articulated India's comprehensive path to semiconductor self-reliance, design, fabrication, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging), equipment, chemicals, and gas supplies. He observed that global investors are taking note, “At platforms like Davos, we see industry leaders remarking on their confidence in India. Companies like Applied Materials, Lam Research are investing significant capital in India's semiconductor mission."

Vaishnaw stressed that the launch of the Renesas Design Centres is a significant milestone in establishing a pan-India semiconductor ecosystem, which will pair the new UP facility and ongoing Bengaluru facility together with India's abundance of engineering talent across the country.

"This is a crucial step toward tapping into the country's huge human resources for semiconductor design and innovation," the Minister said, commending how quickly the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) team delivered.

Investing in Future Talent: Semiconductor Learning Kit

To enhance the talent pipeline, the Government of India is combining software tools with hardware training. Vaishnaw announced the rollout of a new semiconductor learning kit aimed at engineering students, "We are not building infrastructure but investing in talent for the long term. The more than 270 educational institutions that already provide the advanced EDA software under ISM will also receive the hardware kits."

What’s Inside the Kit?

Microcontroller Board: Acts as the “brain” of student projects.

Sensor Modules: Temperature, humidity, motion, and other environmental sensors.

Connectivity Modules: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interfaces for cloud connectivity.

Cables & Accessories: For plug-and-play prototyping.

Students can leverage the kit to build real-world projects, smart thermostats, automated lighting systems, or simple security alarms—learning to program microcontrollers, read sensor data, and control actuators like LEDs and buzzers.

Bridging Software and Hardware: QuickConnect Beginner Kit

Under the C2S Programme and the DLI Scheme, Renesas has provided the QuickConnect Beginner Kit v2.0 to 270 academic institutions and 70 startups. This plug-and-play platform accelerates prototyping. “QuickConnect bridges India’s software strengths with hardware innovation,” explained Renesas CEO & MD, Hidetoshi Shibata. “It’s cloud-enabled and designed for rapid assembly, so students and startups can begin coding and testing within minutes.”

Cloud integration ensures anywhere, anytime access, crucial for remote learning or distributed teams. Quickconnect's flexibility allows modifications to both software code and hardware connections, fostering creativity and experimentation.

From Circuits to Boards: Altium Designer for PCB Creation

Designing chips is only part of the electronics journey. To translate circuit ideas into physical products, 270 academic institutions also received Altium Designer software. “Altium Designer empowers students to go from schematic capture to PCB layout, and finally to manufacturing-ready files,” said Shibata.

With Altium, learners can