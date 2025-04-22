ETV Bharat / technology

One-Tenth Of A Nanometre: IISc Bangalore Plans World's Smallest Chip, Aims To Put India On Global Tech Map

Bengaluru: A team of 30 scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has proposed an ambitious plan to develop the world’s smallest semiconductor chip using two-dimensional (2D) materials. If successful, this project could place India at the forefront of advanced semiconductor technology and boost the country’s position in the global chip manufacturing industry.

The proposed chips would be developed using advanced 2D materials such as graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), which are just one atom thick. These chips are expected to measure around one angstrom — or a tenth of a nanometre — making them significantly smaller than the current smallest chips in production, which measure three nanometres.

“A team of scientists at IISc submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) in April 2022, and a revised version was submitted in October 2024,” said Professor Mayank Shrivastava, a faculty member at IISc. “The report was later shared with the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The project promises to develop angstrom-scale chips, far smaller than the smallest chips in production today.”

Traditional semiconductor manufacturing is largely based on silicon, but researchers worldwide are now exploring 2D materials as an alternative. These materials allow for more compact, energy-efficient, and powerful chips. Companies such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, and Apple currently produce the smallest chips available commercially, measuring three nanometres. These chips power flagship smartphones, allowing them to deliver super-fast processing speeds while preserving battery life.

A summary of the IISc project is publicly available on the website of the Principal Scientific Adviser, indicating the government's interest in the proposal. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has reportedly held multiple meetings on the matter, with both the PSA and MeitY Secretary participating in discussions.