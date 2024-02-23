"India Has to Be Part of Peace-Finding Solution": Ukraine Dy FM on Conflict with Russia

New Delhi: Terming India as a voice of the Global South, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Iryna Borovets, said that India has to play a "crucial role" in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. She further said that Ukraine has invited India to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in March.

Speaking to ANI, Borovets said, "India has a crucial role. First of all, India is a global leader, it is certainly powerful voice of the Global South countries. India respects the territorial integrity of my country.

So in that sense, we have full support. But, India could be more vocal on it, could take more action towards finding a peaceful solution." "India has to be a part of the peace-finding solution.

We have invited the Indian government to be present at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in March. We very much expect representative of India there," she added. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always condemned civilian killings and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In a major statement, PM Modi told President Putin that "this is not the era of war" on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year. The statement even made to the G20 communique under the presidency of India.

Earlier, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik lauded the ties between India and Norway, saying the two countries have a strong and equal commitment to multilateralism, international law, and finding solutions to global issues.

"Our relations are very strong. We have an equal commitment to multilateralism, to international law, to finding solutions to some of the global issues that we're tackling, climate change, inequality, and reforming international institutions. So we have had very good discussions about those issues and other issues, also bilateral issues," he told ANI.

"We have a free trade agreement that we're close to finalising, and we have various interactions between our two countries. The conversations I have had with various Indian officials have been fantastic, and very productive," Kravik added.