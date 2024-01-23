India Could Surpass Target of 150GWh ACC Batteries by 2030: Jayesh Ranjan at IESA Summit

Hyderabad : The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) commenced its 3rd annual India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit (IBMSCS) today in Hyderabad. The two-day event is strategically designed to foster meaningful discussions among key industry stakeholders, delving into various facets of indigenous battery manufacturing in India.

Congratulating IESA for bringing this year’s IBMSCS convention to Hyderabad, Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who was the keynote speaker for the inaugural session, said that the emphasis the national government has given under the ACC PLI scheme and the support from states like Telangana together with a dynamic private sector augurs well for the country.

"I’m confident we can surpass these targets [of 150GWh of ACC] quite easily. There is no difficulty in achieving the target of 150GWh ACC by 2030, and India could possibly go beyond that too. Of the 150 ACC GWh of battery manufacturing in the country, we are very fortunate to get 30 GWh of that in our state itself,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

The Principal Secretary noted that Amara Raja is investing in a 16GWh manufacturing facility in the state and a week ago, at DAVOS, the Telangana government signed an agreement with GODI for a 12GWh battery manufacturing facility, which is also in the advanced stages of talks with a few other companies.

Meanwhile, Vijayanand Samudrala, President, Amara Raja, said that their company's first giga factory will be up and running before the end of next year. "We will have 3-4 individual factory buildings, dealing with two chemistries, both NMC as well as LFP, and two formats, cylindrical as well as prismatic. Amara Raja is aiming for 16 GWh of lithium-ion battery cell capacity and up to 5 GWh of battery capacity. These will cater to a range of mobility as well as energy storage applications. The first phase will be completed in less than 24 months, which means our first giga factory will be operational before the end of next calendar year (2025)”, said Vijayanand Samudrala.

"We are also setting up our E Positive Energy Lab on 300,000 square feet of built-up space," he said, referring to Amara Raja's upcoming R&D facility close to the airport, adding that a significant part of the facility would be dedicated for collaborating with customer, supplier partners, start-ups and innovation entities "so that we create an ecosystem, an infrastructure, for those who want to try innovative technologies."

Dr. Rahul Walawalkar, Founder and President of India Energy Storage Alliance and President & MD, Customized Energy Solutions (CES), said that IESA has a vision to make India a global hub for R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of advanced energy storage technologies. "What we have seen in the last two years is a tremendous increase in enthusiasm in making this dream a reality," he said.

Organized under the aegis of the India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Council (IBMSCC), an initiative launched by IESA in December 2021, the summit aims to establish a holistic ecosystem to support the burgeoning giga factories in India. IESA is an industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and emerging technologies in India.