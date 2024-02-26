Indian Ministry of External Affairs Addresses Reports of Indians with Russian Army Seeking Discharge

New Delhi: Amid rising media speculations suggesting that escalating tension along Russia’s border with Ukraine, Indians serving with the Russian Army have sought assistance for discharge.

The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted the claims of Indians forced to be in combat alongside Russian soldiers, deeming such reports as inaccurate. "We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA stated

“Every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities," highlighting that every reported case has been duly addressed with the Russian authorities.

According to media reports, several Indians have been deployed in security support roles within the Russian military, however some have allegedly coerced into combat situations.

In light of the matter, MEA’s statement highlights it’s commitment to ensure the safety and well being of Indian citizens abroad, urging them to exercise caution and avoid zones of conflict.

MEA spokesperson has emphasized and reiterated New Delhi’s efforts to facilitate the discharge of India perssonals who’re associated with the Russian Army, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic dialogue with Moscow.

The MEA, further disclosed the discharge of several Indians from their duties with the Russian military as an outcome of the diplomatic intervention. "We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army," the statement asserted.

The response of the MEA comes following the cautions issued by earlier advisories to Indian citizens against involving in support roles with the Russian military amidst escalating tensions.

The Indian embassy in Moscow is actively engaging and ensuring the acceleration of the discharge process with Moscow for the affected Indians, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the welfare of Indian nationals.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge," stated MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal on February 23, emphasizing the need to exercise prudence and refrain from participating in conflict situations by the citizens.