IMD Flags Red Alert for Heatwave in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat Till May Day

New Delhi : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for heatwave in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal and yellow alert in the northeastern states, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat.

As the country is going through the seven-phase Lok Sabha Election 2024, the impact of heatwave has become a matter of utmost concern for political parties, election campaigners and the general public.

The country is already reeling under scorching heat with several parts already facing high levels of temperature along with heatwaves. On Sunday also, Kerala reported two deaths due to sunstroke while Odisha reported its first such death last week.

Heatwave in these states: According to the weather office, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, in some parts over Jharkhand during next four days till 1 May and then heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely at isolated places over these areas on 2 May."

It further said, “Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 28 April and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent three days till 1 May.”

According to the predictions forecasted by the weather office, heatwave conditions will prevail over Telangana from April 29 to May 1, Konkan from April 29, and East Uttar Pradesh from April 28 to April 30.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions will prevail over West Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka till May 2.

Rainfall prediction: The weather office predicts rainfall I. Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh between April 29-30.

“Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely during April 29 to 30,” the IMD said.

Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD also said there is a possibility of hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh.

“Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on April 29,” it added.

It also predicts rainfall along with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh and widespread to fairly widespread rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 29 April- 3 May.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 1-2 May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 2 May; with isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam & Meghalaya during 29- 30 April; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 1 May.