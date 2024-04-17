IAF Airlifts to Srinagar Two Patients from Kargil Needing Urgent Medical Aid

Two civilian patients in Kargil were evacuated by an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft from higher altitude areas to Srinagar, seeking medical help. The IAF shared photographs and the evacuation process on X.

New Delhi: Two civilian patients in need of immediate medical help were evacuated in an AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Kargil to Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared photographs of the aircraft and the evacuation process in a post on X.

"An IAF AN-32 transport aircraft evacuated two civilian patients from Kargil to Srinagar today morning. The patients, who were in need of immediate medical help, sought IAF assistance through the local civil admin," it said. Kargil is located in higher altitude areas of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

