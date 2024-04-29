Horoscope: Hey Cancerians! Avail Pre-approved Loans Today | Read Astrological Predictions For Apr 29

Astrological predictions for April 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21-April 20): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You will be prepared for romantic connections. If you are already in one, expect it to blossom. You will be able to find proper resources who can finance you or who can help you with your project. Today you are going to meet the right people at the right time and get the right opportunities. Your enthusiasm will help you achieve your routine activities easily in the office today. You will be ready to take more challenges in the evening.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You need to think about the pros and cons before getting into a relationship. You should not get into traps of negative vibrations. Don’t let other people’s view about your financial standing affect you; as it will deviate you from what you desire to do with your money or life. You may be pushed to work harder at the office today. This, of course, may not bother you as you are practical by nature.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You are likely to pay attention to your life partner and he/she seems to be pleased with all the attention you give him/her today. You might want to buy expensive clothes to impress. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's the time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies to explore new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You are advised to not let any complexities reign your mind. You need to stay away from any disagreements with your beloved. Try to please your lover with something funny and interesting. You have a chance to have some pre-approved loans to your bank account. A few critical situations may come your way at the workplace. You need to handle responsibilities and you need to make your own judgement.

Leo (July 23-August 23): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. The sun will shine brightly for you on the relationship front. Therefore, it is a lucky day to propose to someone. Today, guidelines of some financial advisors will help you a great deal about handling your money. Alternatively, you yourself will do research on the subject of investing money. You are confident in your approach and able to complete the tasks with confidence. You may have high expectations from your colleagues.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance personal and professional lives. You will be concerned about the requirements of your beloved. Your sympathetic attitude will please your sweetheart. Today, rather than taking ‘action’, you should invest some time behind research activity. You may realize that it is necessary to work harder to take your career forward from where you are, hence you may try to put in more effort.

Libra (September 23-October 23): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. A smooth sailing is expected on the relationship front. You may want to discover the romantic side of your sweetheart. Because of your balanced approach towards everything, financial matters will remain in your control. You will find yourself quite eloquent today. Expect yourself to be at your creative best. Your ideas will earn appreciation from your superiors since these are expected to achieve goals. Being intuitive and spontaneous today will help you handle everything appropriately.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You will enjoy your relationship with your loved one. You may be an intense lover, but having unfair expectations from your partner may lead to disappointment. In order to be happy, be realistic in what you seek. If you are a freelancer, you will get good new projects. If you are in business, your marketing will result in good business which will bring in a large amount of money. You should keep important decisions pending today. Wait for the right time.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. A wise and intellectual conversation with your sweetheart may turn your relationship positive. You are likely to be strongly influenced by your partner when you come across a new subject. If you are able to gain self-control, you will remain happier financially. If you lose control over impulses, you may end up spending a good sum and may not have much left in your account. Your energy will be the source of inspiration today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You may not wish to waste time on worthless pursuits but you may be forced to deal with a few mundane activities at work. Besides, you might also have to get some petty problems solved. However, your hard work will be valued and you will be benefited in a few days. You will not be in a position to complete all your tasks which will generate stress. You may try Yoga or meditation.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Your independence will keep you detached from your sweetheart. To be on the safer side, handle your partner’s emotions with maximum care. Today, your time and energy will be invested more in thinking rather than action. This will not help generate money but will open doors to many dimensions that you should be aware of. You may be loaded with some new responsibilities today. You should not refrain yourself from taking them up as it will benefit your career progress.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): 29 April, 2024 Monday Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You are likely to find peace and solace today. You may remain unhappy unless you sit beside your sweetheart after the busy hours and share some sweet words. You are advised to take this day very seriously and you must invest time, energy and money only behind activities that seem productive. Activities that eat up too much time, will not be on your agenda today. You may be in a mood to work on the basics of all issues.