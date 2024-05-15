Heatwave Conditions Likely to Hit across North West India till May 18: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to hit across North West India including in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh till May 18.

Heatwave in these states

The weather body has also issued orange alert and warned of severe heatwave conditions for West Rajasthan from May 17 to May 18, South Haryana on May 19, and in isolated pockets of Punjab.



"It is also expected to have heatwave conditions over West Rajasthan from May 15 to 18. Bihar, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, South Haryana, and Punjab will also be in the grip of a heatwave on May 17 and 18," IMD said.

Similarly, heat wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets over the Gujarat Region during May 15-17, Konkan on May 15 and 16, Saurashtra and Kutch on May 16 and 17, Delhi, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on May 18 and 19.

As per the IMD release, the southwest monsoon is expected to extend toward the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and Southeast Bay of Bengal from May 19th.

Heavy rainfall in these states

According to the weather office, heavy rainfall can be expected over South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Karaikal, and Puducherry from May 15 till May 18.

It further added that there is a high possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the upcoming six days.

"Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during May 15-17 over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat Region on May 15 and May 16", the IMD said.

Also, isolated hailstorm activity is very likely over Konkan on May 15, Madhya Maharashtra on May 15 and 16. It also predicts heavy rainfall over the north-eastern states for the coming few days.

"Scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & squally winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 15 and likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during May 16 -19", it said in a statement.