Former CM Harish Rawat Alleges Misuse of Official Machinery, Casts His Vote in Dehradun

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Harish Rawat's allegation: Former CM Harish Rawat cast his vote in Dehradun

Finally, the wait for the day for which people were eagerly waiting is over. Voting is underway in the first phase in Uttarakhand. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat cast his vote in Dehradun and after exercising his franchise, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, he alleged the misuse of official machinery during the voting.

Former CM Harish Rawat speaking to ETV Bharat's Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: In the battle of the ballot, BJP’s former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Congress's state vice-president Virender Rawat are locking horns in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of polls that went to polls on April 19.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat reached the Government Girls Higher Secondary School located at Majra in the Dharampur Assembly constituency and cast his vote. Later, speaking to ETV Bharat, he raised questions on the voting process and alleged the misuse of government machinery during elections. He further stated that the general public is in the mood for a change and it seems they are eager to vote for development.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that Congress will win all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand. He said that the way people are showing interest towards voting for a change indicates that Congress nominees are winning the elections by a huge margin. Similarly, Harish Rawat also raised questions on the voting process.

Harish Rawat alleged that government machinery is being misused at many places in the polling stations. Especially disturbances are taking place at such places and booths where people from Dalit and minority communities come to vote.

The officials present at such polling centres are deliberately delaying the voting, he lamented and they are going back without casting their vote due to delay in voting. He said that a complaint has been lodged on his behalf with the Election Commission in that regard. This is a crime being committed for which the officials present at the polling stations should be punished.

