Ex-Union Minister of State for Home Acquitted by MP MLA Court in Rape Case Filed 13 Years Ago

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The MP MLA Court has acquitted former Union Minister of State for Home and BJP Leader, Swami Chinmayanand, who was accused of raping a law student 13 years ago in 2011.

Government advocate Neelima Saxena said Judge Ehsan Hussain was forced to set him free due to a lack of evidence.

On August 27, 2019, the victim student's father filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Shahjahanpur, alleging that his daughter was residing in a hostel and pursuing an LLM degree at a college affiliated with Chinmayanand's Ashram.

He claimed that since August 23, her mobile phone had been switched off. He also stated that he had discovered via her Facebook account that Chinmayanand and his associates had threatened to rape and physically abuse her.

The father was concerned as Chinmayanand had turned off his phone when the former attempted to get in touch with the latter. On September 20, 2019, Chinmayanad was detained and taken to jail in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand's advocate Om Singh had filed a formal complaint at the same police station on August 25, 2019, accusing the law student and her friends of extorting Rs five crore from Chinmayanad.

After the verdict, Singh said that justice had been served after 13 years. "Chinmayanand was accused of an act which he did not commit. After a rigorous battle of so many years, finally, justice was delivered," he added.