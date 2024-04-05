Ex-IPS Officer's Son found Guilty of Raping German Tourist, SC Asks Him to Surrender

Jaipur: The Supreme Court on Thursday found Bitrihotra Mohanty, alias Bitti Mohanty, guilty in the case of raping a German tourist in Alwar. The court has further asked Mohanty to surrender before the jail administration within two months.

A division bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Sanjay Karol issued this order while rejecting Mohanty's Special Leave Petition (SLP) plea.

On March 20, 2006, the Additional Sessions Court of Alwar found Bitti Mohanty, son of the then IPS officer, guilty of raping a German tourist. On April 12, 2006, the court punished Mohanty with seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. While hearing the appeal against this order, the HC accepted the decision of the lower court.

On the other hand, while serving the sentence given by the lower court, Mohanty was given parole for 15 days based on his mother's illness on November 20, 2006. Following this, he had to go back to jail on December 4, 2006, but the accused escaped.

After being arrested again, on October 16, 2014, the lower court sentenced him to three months imprisonment in connection with absconding. The court had asked him to serve a three-month sentence after completing his sentence in the rape case.

Mohanty challenged this order in the High Court and said that both sentences should be run together, but the Court rejected Mohanty's petition in 2017.

While hearing the SLP presented in the apex court in the original case, the court released Mohanty on bail on March 31, 2017.