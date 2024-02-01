Ex Army Chief Praises Increase in MoD Allocation in Interim Budget

New Delhi: Former Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik, commenting on the Rs 6.21 lakh crore allocation to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the Interim Union Budget 2024-25, said that although it is not a very substantial increase overall, it's a good thing as long as the focus is on Research and Development (R&D) and the import of technology.

Gen Malik, who had served as the Chief of Army Staff during the Kargil War in 1999, hailed the emphasis on the import of technology and R&D. "The increment in the budget is an annual event as it is incumbent that the government takes care of inflation", he added.

The allocation for the MoD was 4.72 per cent more than FY 2023-24. Besides, the budgetary allocation for Defence pensions increased to Rs 1.41 lakh crore and Rs 6,500 crore was earmarked to strengthen border infrastructure. A whopping Rs 7,651.80 crore was allocated to the Indian Coast Guard. It may be noted that the budgetary allocation to the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was enhanced to Rs 23,855 crore.

Speaking on whether this hike is appropriate given the condition at our borders, Gen Malik said that the dubiousness of the situation is if the defence budget is increased suddenly, the MoD fails to spend it properly. "There is a certain limitation regarding the maximum amount one can spend in a year. That is why, it can't be increased all of a sudden," he added.

There is nothing to worry about as long as our infrastructure on the Northern border and the equipment that has been promised to us is delivered on time, he said. In the last three years, the defence budget has decreased from 2.4 per cent of GDP to 1.97 per cent.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2022, India is spending only 0.7 per cent of the total GDP on R&D despite ranking 53rd globally in this category. Meanwhile, China spent 2.54 per cent of its GDP (Rs 34 lakh crore) in 2022 on R&D. According to the report of the Parliamentary Committee, the country needs to double the budget for R&D in the defence sector in the coming years. At present, the budget for defence research is sufficient only to make India self-reliant.