Even Children Not Safe in 'Anyay Kaal' of Modi govt: Cong on 'Rise' in Child Rape Cases

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

The Congress has criticised the Modi government's "anyay kaal" of child rape cases, claiming that even children are not safe. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the government's "anyay kaal" and called for justice for children.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over an NGO's report that child rape cases rose sharply from 2016 to 2022, alleging that even children are not safe in the "anyay kaal" of the Modi government. The report of Child rights NGO CRY said that child rape cases soared by 96 per cent from 2016 to 2022 as improved public awareness led to a higher number of reported cases of sexual offenses against children.

Tagging a media report on the findings, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on 'X' in Hindi said, "Even children of the country are not safe in the 'anyay kaal (period of injustice)' of the Modi government. In the last six years, cases of child rape have doubled by 96 per cent." Children are the future of the country, but in this "period of injustice" children also need justice, Ramesh said.

  • मोदी सरकार के 'अन्याय काल' में देश के बच्चे भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। पिछले छह वर्षों में बच्चों से दुष्कर्म के मामले 96 प्रतिशत बढ़कर दोगुने हो गए हैं।

    बच्चे देश के भविष्य हैं, पर इस 'अन्याय काल' में बच्चों को भी न्याय की ज़रूरत है।

    आज देश का हर वर्ग मोदी सरकार के पिछले दस वर्ष… pic.twitter.com/y5CHltjolm

"Today, every section of the country is suffering the brunt of the 'anyay kaal' of the last 10 years of the Modi government," the Congress general secretary said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the idea behind his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to people and the party will present a five-point blueprint of "nyay" that will also help strengthen the country. Gandhi said it will be based on five pillars which are justice to youth, women, farmers, labourers and achieving equal participation.

TAGGED:

CongressBJPChild Rape CaseNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

