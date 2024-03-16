LS Election Schedule Announced: Dates, Gazette Notifications of 7 Phases - Read All Here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the upcoming Lok Sabha Election schedule. The poll dates were announced via press conference, addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Phase 1

Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 20, 2024 Last Date of Making Nominations: March 27, 2024 (March 28- Only for Bihar) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: March 30, 2024 Date of Poll: April 19, 2024 Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 2

Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 28, 2024 Last Date of Making Nominations: April 4, 2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 5, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 8, 2024 Date of Poll: April 26, 2024 Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 3

Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 12, 2024 Last Date of Making Nominations: April 19, 2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 20, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 22, 2024 Date of Poll: May 7, 2024 Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 4

Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 18, 2024 Last Date of Making Nominations: April 25, 2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 26, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 29, 2024 Date of Poll: May 13, 2024 Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 5

Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 26, 2024 Last Date of Making Nominations: May 3, 2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: May 4, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: May 6, 2024 Date of Poll: May 20, 2024 Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 6

Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 29, 2024 Last Date of Making Nominations: May 6, 2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: May 7, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: May 9, 2024 Date of Poll: May 25, 2024 Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 7