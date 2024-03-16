LS Election Schedule Announced: Dates, Gazette Notifications of 7 Phases - Read All Here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the upcoming Lok Sabha Election schedule. The poll dates were announced via press conference, addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
Phase 1
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 20, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: March 27, 2024 (March 28- Only for Bihar)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: March 30, 2024
- Date of Poll: April 19, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024
Phase 2
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 28, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: April 4, 2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 5, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 8, 2024
- Date of Poll: April 26, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024
Phase 3
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 12, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: April 19, 2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 20, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 22, 2024
- Date of Poll: May 7, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024
Phase 4
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 18, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: April 25, 2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 26, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 29, 2024
- Date of Poll: May 13, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024
Phase 5
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 26, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: May 3, 2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: May 4, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: May 6, 2024
- Date of Poll: May 20, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024
Phase 6
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 29, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: May 6, 2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: May 7, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: May 9, 2024
- Date of Poll: May 25, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024
Phase 7
- Announcement and Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: May 7, 2024
- Last Date of Making Nominations: May 14, 2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: May 15, 2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: May 17, 2024
- Date of Poll: June 1, 2024
- Date of Counting: June 4, 2024
- Date before which elections shall be completed: June 6, 2024