EC Receives Maximum Requests Seeking Permission for Election Rallies From Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

New Delhi: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that the poll campaign of the opposition parties is dull because of their defeat in the upcoming elections, Election Commission statistics have revealed that opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have sent maximum requests to the poll panel seeking permission for taking out election rallies.

The states have also sought permission for opening temporary party offices, door-to-door canvassing, video vans, helicopters, obtaining vehicle permits and distributing pamphlets during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi has recently said that the opposition parties are certain of their defeat in the ensuing elections. Maximum requests were received from Tamil Nadu (23,239) and West Bengal (11,976), followed by Madhya Pradesh (10,636), Uttar Pradesh (3,273) and Tripura (2,844).

Minimum requests received from Chandigarh (17), Lakshadweep (18) and Manipur (20). In 25 days, since the announcement of elections and the model code of conduct (MCC) coming into effect, the Election Commission’s Suvidha platform received an impressive 73,379 permission requests from political parties and candidates, of which 44,626 requests (60 per cent) have been approved.

Nearly, 11,200 requests had been rejected, which is 15 per cent of the total requests received and 10,819 applications were cancelled as were invalid or duplicate. The rest of the applications are under process as per the details available till April 7, 2024.

Suvidha Portal is a dedicated portal launched by the poll panel aiming to cater to a diverse range of permission requests transparently on the first in first out principle. “The Suvidha portal is a technological solution developed by ECI to ensure a level playing field upholding the democratic principles of free, fair and transparent elections. Demonstrating an impressive track record, the Suvidha portal streamlined the process of obtaining and acting upon requests for permissions and facilities from political parties and candidates during the election period,” the Commission said.

Accessible through the Suvidha portal (https://suvidha.eci.gov.in ), political parties and candidates can submit permission requests online from anywhere, at any time. Interestingly, offline submission options are available to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunity for all stakeholders.

Supported by a robust IT platform and managed by nodal officers across various state departments, the Suvidha portal facilitates the efficient processing of permission requests. Suvidha also has a companion app that enables applicants to track the status of their requests in real-time, adding further convenience and transparency to the process.

The Suvidha platform not only enhances the efficiency of the election process, but also ensures transparency by providing real-time tracking of applications, status updates, timestamped submissions, and communication via SMS, the commission said.

The permission data available on the portal serves as a valuable resource for scrutinising election expenditures, contributing to greater accountability and integrity in the electoral process. With the Suvidha platform, the Election Commission reaffirms its commitment to facilitate a fair, efficient and transparent electoral environment where all political parties and candidates have equal access to the necessary permissions and clearances.