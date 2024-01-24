DRDO to Showcase Nari Shakti, Indigenous Critical Systems at Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: Several critical systems and technologies developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will be showcased during the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path here on January 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade. A media statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday stated that the theme this time of DRDO's tableau is 'Women power in protecting the nation by providing the defence shield in all five dimensions namely land, air, sea, cyber, and space" and hence, the contribution of women scientists in DRDO will be highlighted significantly.

Scientist Sunita Devi Jena will be the 'Contingent Commander'. "The tableau displays 'Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile' (MPATGM), 'Anti-Satellite' (ASAT) Missile, and Agni-5, Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR), Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA', Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Astra, Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas', 'Uttam' Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESAR), Advanced Electronic Warfare System 'Shakti', cyber security systems, Command Control Systems and the Semi Conductor Fabrication Facility," the statement added.

Anti-satellite (ASAT) missile used in 'Mission Shakti' was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation's precision strike capability, said the MoD while insisting that India is the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability. Agni-5 is the surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of striking targets with high degree of accuracy.

Briefing about its other displays on the Kartavya Path on January 26 and with the focus on 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), the Ministry said that indigenously developed MPATGM is a third generation ATGM with 'Fire & Forget', 'Top Attack' and night operational capability. It is launched from a man portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight.

NASM-SR is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system. VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. About other systems, the DRDO said that helicopter-launched Nag is the third generation, fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missile that can engage targets in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks having conventional as well as explosive reactive armour, the DRDO stated. Many other systems and technologies developed by the DRDO including Pinaka, Nag Missile System, mobile bridging system 'Sarvatra', Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), Weapon Locating Radar 'Swathi' will also be displayed at Republic Day parade in various contingents of the Armed Forces.

The fly past of the Indian Air Force will include LCA Tejas and AEW&C developed by DRDO.