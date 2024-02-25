DRDO Hands over 23 Licensing Agreements for ToT to Industries

Pune (Maharashtra): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday handed over 23 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 industries during a DRDO-Industry meeting during the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024 here.

The meet was intended to apprise and update industries, especially the MSMEs and start-ups about various industry-friendly initiatives and policies of DRDO as well as address the concerns of the industry, an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence stated.

"The technologies transferred cover the domains of electronics, laser technology, armaments, life sciences, materials science, combat vehicles, naval systems and aeronautics. These include Manufacturing of carbon/carbon aircraft brakes for LCA Tejas, 100 m Infantry Foot Bridge Floating, 40 mm High Explosive Anti-Personnel (HEAP) Grenade for UBGL, Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for MBT Arjun Mk- 1A, Expendable Mobile Shelter Solar Heated Shelter, NMR-Supercapacitor, Weaponisation of Hand-Held Thermal Imager with LRF (WHHTI) and High Pressure Water Mist Fire Suppression System (HP WMFSS)," the statement added.

According to the statement, the products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence.

The DRDO also handed over SAMAR (System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating) assessment certificates to nine industry partners. SAMAR is a benchmark to measure the competency of defence manufacturing enterprises. DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat stressed DRDO’s commitment to provide all technology support towards the development of Indian defence industries for realisation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He elaborated that the recent success of DRDO products have not only made the country more self-reliant in defence technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector. He further stressed that the industries are invaluable partners and it is an apt time for an Indian industry to take advantage of the latest initiatives and policies of the government and make the country a hub of defence manufacturing.