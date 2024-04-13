Railways Intensifies Efforts to Ensure Availability of Potable Water at Stations during Summer

New Delhi : The railways will ensure availability of drinking water facilities at its stations to meet passenger demand during the summer season and scorching heat wave conditions.

According to the railway officials, scorching heat wave is expected to take some parts of India in its grip following which demand of potable water is is likely to surge. Following this, the northern railway has intensified its efforts to ensure availability of potable water at stations.

Providing details about the water arrangement, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, informed that the railway is committed to provide clean drinking water to passengers in accordance with established norms to the travellers at all stations over its railway network.

As part of this, all stations will strive to provide clean drinking water to passengers. They will ensure all existing water coolers to be functional and to meet passenger demand, proper supply of packaged and potable drinking water.

There will be deployment of water tankers at critical stations to supplement existing supplies. The staff will conduct regular checks at stations to confirm water availability across all platforms. Railway actively seeks support from Mahila Samitis (women's self-help groups), NGOs, Scouts and Guides, and other Self Help Groups for the distribution of cold drinking water, particularly near general class coaches.

Railway authorities will collaborate with Municipal Corporations and state governments to explore alternative water supply solutions for some water scarcity areas. There will be a mechanism to ensure round-the-clock monitoring by railway staff to make sure consistent water availability and resolve any emerging issues promptly.

The clean water will be available at the stations, passengers can purchase water bottles through Water Vending Machines (WVMs). The railway is committed to providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience for all passengers. These proactive measures aim to guarantee easy access to clean drinking water at stations throughout the summer season, Northern railway said.