Northern Railways to Run Special Trains, Heighten Security for Holi Festival

New Delhi : To address the perennial problem of overcrowding and extra rush during Holi festive, Northern Railways is all set to increase extra special trains on various routes to meet passengers demand. Apart from this, security arrangements will be heightened at stations to avert any untoward incident.

Around 38 special trains will be operated for Holi to ensure smooth and comfortable journey to the festival travelers, and if needed more trains to be added as per requirement, a Senior Railway official told ETV Bharat.

As per railways, special trains have been planned to connect on routes including Delhi-Tindla-Delhi, Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt, Delhi-Panipat, Varanasi-Lucknow, New Delhi-Agra Cantt, Howrah-Banaras and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

"Northern Railway is running the Holi special trains to various places. For the convenience of rail passengers and to clear extra rush during ensuing Holi festival, Northern Railway will run several Holi special trains," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, said.

Besides increasing special trains, railways will tighten the security arrangements at stations to avoid any untoward incident by taking several crowd controlling measures. Additional RPF personnel will be deployed at the stations to maintain strict vigil, the official said.

To keep the extra vigil on anti social elements and to secure the passengers, scanning machines and metal detectors will also be set up at strategic places and entry gates, the official pointed out. Outside the major stations, a designated place will be developed as waiting area for passengers and their attendants to wait for long distance trains, the official added.

As per railway officials, platform will be designated for these trains and last minute change of platform will be avoided to ensure the safety and security of the passengers.