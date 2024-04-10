Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits AAP, says Party 'Stuck in a Swamp of Corruption'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

In a big blow to already struggling Aam Aadmi Party after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the AAP cabinet, citing a lack of Dalit representation in the party's leadership.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits AAP, says Party 'Stuck in a Swamp of Corruption'

New Delhi: In a big setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect. Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency.

"We have 13 Rajya Sabha MPs, but none of them are Dalit, women or from backward classes. There is no respect for Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers in this party. In such a situation, all Dalits feel cheated. Due to all this, it is difficult for me to remain in this party," he said.

"I became a politician because of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar; any party that holds back from representation of Dalits, I don't want to stay in that party," he added.

"Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption. It has become difficult for me to work on the minister's post. I resigned from the post of minister and from the party as I can't connect my name with this corruption," Anand said.

Reacting to Anand's resignation, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released from Delhi's Tihar jail a few days ago after getting bail in the excise case, said the BJP was "using ED, CBI to 'break' our ministers and MLAs, and it's a test of AAP ministers and MLAs".

"We have already said Kejriwal's arrest is aimed at finishing AAP...Anand was earlier called corrupt by BJP but now he will join the same party," Singh said.

Last Updated :Apr 10, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.