Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits AAP, says Party 'Stuck in a Swamp of Corruption'

New Delhi: In a big setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect. Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency.

"We have 13 Rajya Sabha MPs, but none of them are Dalit, women or from backward classes. There is no respect for Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers in this party. In such a situation, all Dalits feel cheated. Due to all this, it is difficult for me to remain in this party," he said.

"I became a politician because of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar; any party that holds back from representation of Dalits, I don't want to stay in that party," he added.

"Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption. It has become difficult for me to work on the minister's post. I resigned from the post of minister and from the party as I can't connect my name with this corruption," Anand said.

Reacting to Anand's resignation, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released from Delhi's Tihar jail a few days ago after getting bail in the excise case, said the BJP was "using ED, CBI to 'break' our ministers and MLAs, and it's a test of AAP ministers and MLAs".

"We have already said Kejriwal's arrest is aimed at finishing AAP...Anand was earlier called corrupt by BJP but now he will join the same party," Singh said.