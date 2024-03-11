Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk; Says We Are with People of Ladakh

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has supported Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk and several people of Ladakh are on a fast unto death demanding full statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also come out in Wangchuk's support. Kejriwal also shared a video of Sonam.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday backed Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who is fasting in -17 degrees Celsius, for protection of Ladakh and restoration of democracy.

"We are with you and the people of Ladakh. This is very serious and absolutely unacceptable how the centre has cheated Ladakh (sic)," Kejriwal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk, on whose life a character in 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots, was based, accused the Narendra Modi-led government on going back on its promise.

"In 2019, it was promised in the election manifesto that Ladakh would be given protection in the sixth schedule. Even after making a written promise, this promise was forgotten by 2020. When the second election for Hill Council came, people said that they would not participate in the election. On this, the Centre took the leaders of Ladakh to Delhi by special plane and made a request there. The leaders believed this and came back. They won the parliamentary and hill council elections with a huge majority. Now the people here are saying that they will boycott the Lok Sabha polls. This is not just about Ladakh. If this happens with the election manifesto, then Ladakh will become an example for every leader to make promises and forget," alleged Wangchuk.

According to Wangchuk, he is fasting for the protection of Ladakh and restoration of democracy.

"This is not just about Ladakh, it is about re-establishing trust in the country. Our country has everything like iron and minerals but there is a lack of trust. Today people do not trust their leaders. Leaders do not trust their colleagues. Trust is being lost in the election process and electronic voting machines," he further alleged.

