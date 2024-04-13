Defence Ministry Issues Tender to HAL for Procurement of 97 Tejas Mk-1A Fighter Jets



By PTI

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

The Defence Ministry on Friday issued a tender to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the acquisition of as many as 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas.

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has issued a tender to state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Friday. The fighter jets are expected to cost around Rs 67,000 crore.

The Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles. In November, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had cleared the project to acquire 97 more Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The DAC also approved a proposal of the IAF to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

