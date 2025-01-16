ETV Bharat / bharat

CSIR-CGCRI Kolkata Supplies Optical Glass To ISRO

Kolkata: For the last few years, the CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI) Institute in Kolkata's Jadavpur has been supplying optical glass to space researcher ISRO.

Earlier, the glass had to be imported from Germany and ISRO had to be at the discretion of the European nation for it, shouldering a huge import cost. CSIR-CGCRI has been manufacturing five varieties of specialised glass, assisting ISRO in spacefaring.

"ISRO needs state-of-the-art optical glasses which were imported from Germany which had a monopoly in the sector. The Germans charged exorbitant amounts from ISRO. We were instructed to manufacture optical glass from 2018-19 by ISRO which shared the prototypes of the glasses with us. Following the instructions, we have been manufacturing the glasses and a Rs 20-crore order was awarded to us," Atiar Rahman Molla, principal scientist (speciality glass division) of CSIR-CGCRI, said.

Apart from this, CSIR-CGCRI is engaged with various technological and environmental inventions and will be hosting the 27th International Congress On Glass (ICG), themed 'Glass: A Smart and Sustainable Material', at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre from January 20 to 24. Delhi had hosted the 14th ICG in 1986.