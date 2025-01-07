Prayagraj: Domes And Luxury Tents To Give A World-class Living Experience During Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj: Authorities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have set up luxurious accommodations for visitors attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, which will begin on January 13 and continue until February 26. To cater to pilgrims seeking a premium experience, luxury tents and a Dome City with glass structures have been established.

The Dome City, offering a unique elevated view of the Mela events at the ghats from 15 feet high, will charge Rs 61,000 per night, with rates rising to Rs 81,00 during peak days. Each dome accommodates two people.

Amit Johari, Director of YouGo Life Spaces Private Ltd, emphasised that this will be the first time visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the Mela, including the crowd and event management, from such a height. Additionally, three-tier luxury cottages, spread across 5 acres along the Ganges, offer three categories- semi-deluxe, deluxe, and luxury, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per night.

These cottages include modern amenities, vegetarian meals, and a chance to experience Ganga Aarti or take a bath in the river, with the Ganges flowing just behind. The Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, is expected to draw around 40 crore pilgrims. (With PTI Inputs)